Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 993,500 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the June 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

NYSE ARCH traded down $3.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,078. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.34. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $111.39 and a 1-year high of $187.60.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $680.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.52 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

Several analysts recently commented on ARCH shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 132.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 99.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

