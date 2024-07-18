Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the June 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Arch Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARTH opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12. Arch Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. It develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.

