Archer Aviation’s (ACHR) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ACHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.10.

Shares of NYSE:ACHR opened at $5.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38. Archer Aviation has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the second quarter worth $39,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth $49,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the first quarter valued at $67,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

