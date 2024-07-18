Argus Increases Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $72.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Argus from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.27.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $67.61 on Monday. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $67.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day moving average is $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of C. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Citigroup by 123.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,749,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,756,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,805,000 after buying an additional 4,620,867 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,755,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,411,000 after buying an additional 1,836,283 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 17,775,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,395,000 after buying an additional 1,300,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $867,599,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

