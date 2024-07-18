ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 751,439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 493,013 shares.The stock last traded at $28.64 and had previously closed at $29.05.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 15,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2,966.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 422,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,844,000 after buying an additional 408,492 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 833.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 108,683 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 764.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 460,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after buying an additional 407,625 shares during the period.

About ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

