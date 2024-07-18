Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the June 15th total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $13.75 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Arlo Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ARLO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 734,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,561. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $17.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.99 and a beta of 1.83.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.06 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.71% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,032 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,112,724.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $334,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,743.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 241,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 24,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

Featured Stories

