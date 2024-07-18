Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Short Interest Update

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the June 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.4 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 4th quarter worth about $916,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Artivion by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,083,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,928,000 after acquiring an additional 564,549 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Artivion by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Artivion by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,156,000 after buying an additional 80,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Artivion by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AORT opened at $27.90 on Thursday. Artivion has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $97.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.30 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Artivion will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

