ASD Price Tops $0.0391 on Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One ASD token can now be bought for about $0.0391 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ASD has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $25.80 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.0387559 USD and is up 4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,409,854.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

