Astar (ASTR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $556.43 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Astar has a market capitalization of $556.43 million and $35.48 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Astar has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar. One Astar token can currently be bought for about $0.0793 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Astar

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,167,776,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,018,552,842 tokens. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

