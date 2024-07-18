Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.49

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.49 and last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 110464 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Astronics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Astronics Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.51. The company has a market cap of $736.52 million, a PE ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $185.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.74 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astronics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Astronics by 4.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Astronics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Astronics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

