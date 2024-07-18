Atb Cap Markets Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.85 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CNI. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $146.25 to $130.67 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.08.

Shares of CNI opened at $123.04 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The stock has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 75,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 135,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.55%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

