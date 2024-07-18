ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the June 15th total of 7,390,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on ATI from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Get ATI alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ATI

ATI Trading Up 0.4 %

ATI traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.03. 214,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,599. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.32 and a 200 day moving average of $51.34. ATI has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $62.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. ATI’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ATI will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ATI

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI in the 4th quarter worth about $1,698,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in ATI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,901,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in ATI during the fourth quarter valued at $1,100,000. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ATI in the fourth quarter worth $10,003,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI in the first quarter worth $763,000.

About ATI

(Get Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.