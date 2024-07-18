Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,197 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Atmos Energy worth $26,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $137,757,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,032,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,162,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,608 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,411,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,808,000 after purchasing an additional 446,292 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 281.3% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 562,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,208,000 after purchasing an additional 415,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,008,000 after purchasing an additional 242,722 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ATO stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,169,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,406. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.53 and its 200 day moving average is $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.67.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

