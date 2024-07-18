Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,280,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the June 15th total of 10,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Atossa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on Atossa Therapeutics from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 78,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

ATOS stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. Atossa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $174.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Atossa Therapeutics will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

