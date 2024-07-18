AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.150-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AutoNation Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of AN opened at $179.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.21. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $123.81 and a 1 year high of $182.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.19.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.04. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.05 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoNation will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $183.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $4,083,789.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,980,467 shares in the company, valued at $685,794,659.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,793 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,703 shares of company stock valued at $23,384,790 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

