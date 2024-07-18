Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.46 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 96.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 275,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after buying an additional 135,700 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $46.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.01. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

