Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.51 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $995,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $7,071,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $84,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.44.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,448 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $157.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.69 and a 200-day moving average of $148.73. The stock has a market cap of $92.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

