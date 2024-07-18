Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Holdings Lifted by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322,985 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $26,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVTR. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 565.5% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 203,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVTR opened at $21.42 on Thursday. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.93.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

