Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM) Senior Officer Nathan Harte Sells 48,000 Shares

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Nathan Harte sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total value of C$68,928.00.

Shares of ASM stock opened at C$1.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$187.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.97. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.57 and a twelve month high of C$1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.77 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 3.21%. Research analysts expect that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.067029 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

