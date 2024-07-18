Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) PT Raised to $175.00 at DA Davidson

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $172.33.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of ACLS opened at $134.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $93.77 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1,188.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 627.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.