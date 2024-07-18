Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Axonics by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $68.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.42. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $48.30 and a fifty-two week high of $69.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -212.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.32). Axonics had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $91.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Axonics will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

