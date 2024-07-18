Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.78.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Monday, May 6th.
NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $68.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.42. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $48.30 and a fifty-two week high of $69.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -212.50 and a beta of 0.83.
Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.32). Axonics had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $91.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Axonics will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.
