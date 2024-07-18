Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Short Interest Down 7.8% in June

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the June 15th total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,168. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 662.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.