Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) PT Raised to $192.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $192.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BMI. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.75.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Badger Meter

Badger Meter Price Performance

NYSE:BMI traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $196.74. The stock had a trading volume of 27,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,613. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $134.06 and a 12-month high of $202.81. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.42.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.25 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 20.26%. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Badger Meter

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Badger Meter by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,674,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $594,570,000 after purchasing an additional 22,707 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,380,000 after buying an additional 100,304 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 324,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,127,000 after buying an additional 74,578 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,359,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

(Get Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.