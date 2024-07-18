BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,402 ($18.18).

A number of research analysts recently commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.45) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,290 ($16.73) to GBX 1,440 ($18.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

In other BAE Systems news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 485,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,389 ($18.01), for a total value of £6,746,289.66 ($8,748,916.69). Insiders have acquired a total of 35 shares of company stock valued at $46,394 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LON:BA opened at GBX 1,266 ($16.42) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47. The company has a market capitalization of £38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,142.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,345.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,287.52.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

