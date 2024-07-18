Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

Get Bally's alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bally’s

Bally’s Stock Performance

BALY opened at $13.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($2.48). Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 36.63% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $618.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bally’s will post -7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bally’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,910,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,684,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,875,000 after buying an additional 93,681 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 68,700 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bally’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.