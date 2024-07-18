Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 32.18%.

Bank First Trading Up 2.3 %

BFC stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.73. The company had a trading volume of 10,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bank First has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $93.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.78.

Bank First Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. Bank First’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bank First from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

