Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.76.

NYSE BAC opened at $43.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $44.44. The company has a market cap of $343.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average is $36.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 108,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

