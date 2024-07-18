Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.14.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank OZK

Bank OZK Price Performance

NASDAQ OZK traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.20. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.00.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 423.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank OZK

(Get Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.