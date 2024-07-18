Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.52, Briefing.com reports. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bank OZK Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OZK opened at $46.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.20. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OZK shares. Citigroup downgraded Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.14.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

