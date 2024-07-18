Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Insider Sells $119,278.44 in Stock

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) insider Andrew J. Levinson sold 3,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $119,278.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,216.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Bank7 Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ BSVN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.25. 51,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,432. Bank7 Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.49.
Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank7 Corp. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Bank7 Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bank7 from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank7
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSVN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank7 during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. 23.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bank7
Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.
