Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Insider Sells $119,278.44 in Stock

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) insider Andrew J. Levinson sold 3,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $119,278.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,216.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bank7 Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSVN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.25. 51,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,432. Bank7 Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank7 Corp. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank7 Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is 24.63%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bank7 from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank7

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSVN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank7 during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. 23.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

Featured Stories

