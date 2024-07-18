Barings LLC Purchases New Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 65,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 72,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 487,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,088,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $155.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,266,582. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $373.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.39.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.21.

Get Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.