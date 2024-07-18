Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.81 and last traded at $18.75. Approximately 6,817,887 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 21,642,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average of $16.47.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

