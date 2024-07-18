Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $714,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 173,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares during the period.

COWZ traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $56.50. 1,928,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.49.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

