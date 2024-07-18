Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $170.37. 5,996,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,537,517. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.12 and a 200-day moving average of $169.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $192.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.27.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

