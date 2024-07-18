Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $26.48 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,687 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,731 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 1.1% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $26,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $243.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,491,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,890. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.09. The company has a market capitalization of $148.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark increased their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.54.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

