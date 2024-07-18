Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $31.66 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 1.4% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $31,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.10.

Insider Activity

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE ITW traded down $4.60 on Thursday, reaching $249.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,707. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.50 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.67 and its 200-day moving average is $251.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

