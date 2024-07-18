Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $58.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 750,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $58,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,452,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,827,000 after buying an additional 460,257 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073,271 shares during the period. Nepc LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $268,503,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,081.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,655,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,983 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $77.77. 1,391,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,854,233. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.11.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

