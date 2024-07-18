Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 12,419 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $37,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 111.1% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.69.

AbbVie Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of ABBV traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.14. 5,957,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,570,203. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.85 and a 1 year high of $182.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.98 and its 200-day moving average is $168.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. AbbVie’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.