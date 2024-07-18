Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 991 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $1,820,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $1,668,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 471.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 378.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 166,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 131,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 22,471 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,916.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,916.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $472,430 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCCO shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. CICC Research started coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.57.

Southern Copper Stock Down 5.4 %

NYSE:SCCO traded down $5.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.94. 1,741,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,688. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $129.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.01 and a 200 day moving average of $101.49. The stock has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.33%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

