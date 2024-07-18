Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $21,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $2.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.77. 9,129,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,636,418. The stock has a market cap of $170.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $109.11.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.925 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.18.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

