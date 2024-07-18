Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,251 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $74.19. The stock had a trading volume of 10,691,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,414,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.00. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $601,375. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

