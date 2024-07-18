Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,743 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 1.8% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $41,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.50.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $3.38 on Thursday, hitting $238.99. 3,688,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,270,378. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $118.59 billion, a PE ratio of 55.84, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,481,343 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

