Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 8,308 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,308 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $16,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Eaton by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $15,109,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Eaton by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 76,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their price target on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC boosted their price target on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $2.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $309.07. 3,707,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,051. The firm has a market cap of $123.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $191.82 and a 12 month high of $345.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $325.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.31.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

