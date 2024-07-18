Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the June 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 248,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Belden from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Belden in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

Belden Stock Performance

BDC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.40. The company had a trading volume of 109,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,644. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.93. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.05. Belden has a 1 year low of $60.54 and a 1 year high of $99.07.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. Belden had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Belden will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $74,741.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,289.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $74,741.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $104,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,219 shares of company stock valued at $986,641 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belden

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Belden during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 662.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

