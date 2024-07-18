Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.50

Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 25.50 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 30.90 ($0.40), with a volume of 74577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.50 ($0.43).
Beowulf Mining Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £504.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.64.
Insider Activity at Beowulf Mining
In other Beowulf Mining news, insider Ed Bowie purchased 13,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £5,014.24 ($6,502.71). 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Beowulf Mining
Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource assets in Sweden, Finland, and Kosovo. The company explores for iron ore, base precious metals, lead, zinc, gold, copper, silver, graphite, and other mineral properties. Its projects include the Kallak iron ore located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden; Atvidaberg exploration license that comprises 12,533 hectares, which cover an area of 225 square kilometers situated in the Bergslagen area, southern Sweden; and Pitkajarvi and Aitolampi graphite prospects covers an area of 407 hectares, which are located in Eastern Finland.
See Also
