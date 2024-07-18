Berkshire Money Management Inc. Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,104 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCIA Inc raised its stake in Visa by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,620 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 85,295 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $22,207,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 19,228 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 31,228 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in Visa by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,497 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.44.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock traded up $3.51 on Wednesday, hitting $272.76. 5,323,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,868,612. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.68 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $498.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.22.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

