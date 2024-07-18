BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HZU) Trading Down 6.7%

BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HZU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$28.45 and last traded at C$28.80. Approximately 106,191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 75,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.86.

BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.75.

