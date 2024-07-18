Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Short Interest Update

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,850,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the June 15th total of 9,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Biohaven Price Performance

NYSE:BHVN traded down $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $35.16. 132,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,919. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.63. Biohaven has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $62.21. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.70). On average, research analysts expect that Biohaven will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHVN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.71.

View Our Latest Report on Biohaven

Insider Transactions at Biohaven

In other news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 121,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,788,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,325,097. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Biohaven news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 25,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.18 per share, with a total value of $999,207.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,690,781.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 121,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,788,417 shares in the company, valued at $73,325,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 252,734 shares of company stock worth $9,997,764. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Biohaven during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.