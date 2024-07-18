Bittensor (TAO) Price Reaches $331.95 on Major Exchanges

Bittensor (TAO) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One Bittensor token can currently be bought for about $331.95 or 0.00510256 BTC on exchanges. Bittensor has a total market cap of $2.35 billion and approximately $62.42 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bittensor has traded up 30.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Bittensor

Bittensor’s launch date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,088,803 tokens. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,087,372. The last known price of Bittensor is 313.55583651 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $67,085,841.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bittensor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

