Blackfinch Spring VCT (LON:BFSP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $98.00

Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC (LON:BFSP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 98 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 98 ($1.27), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.27).
Blackfinch Spring VCT Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 96.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 95.70.
Blackfinch Spring VCT Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Blackfinch Spring VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%.
About Blackfinch Spring VCT
Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC a venture capital firm specializing in growth stage and early stage investments. It also makes follow-on co-investments. It seeks to invest in technology-enabled companies with a focus on research and development and innovation. It prefers to invest in United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.
